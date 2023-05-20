'Rubbish pile' fire accused's case might yet be diverted to aid her mental health

Defence efforts on behalf of a Lavington woman who inadvertently set fire to the back of her house will focus on her mental health issues.
Lisa Jane Quayle recently pleaded guilty over the damage caused to the back of her public housing property.
But instead of being sentenced this week, an adjournment was granted so her defence could seek that the matter be diverted under the NSW Mental Health Act.
Quayle's matter was adjourned by magistrate Sally McLaughlin in Albury Local Court to May 31 for consideration of an application under Section 14 of the Act.
If granted, this would allow her to be dealt with by way of a mental health care plan rather than at law.
But if that application does not succeed, Quayle will be sentenced on that date.
The court previously heard - after a guilty plea was entered, before court registrar Wendy Howard, to destroy or damage fire by fire or explosion - that Quale took out a pile of rubbish to the back of her house on March 9 about 3.40pm.
She placed this on a concrete pathway, pushing it all up against the back of the house.
Quayle, 44, then used a cigarette lighter to set the rubbish on fire, the flames burning the weatherboards.
She had lived in the Boomerang Drive house for the previous eight months.
The guilty plea has put Quayle in breach of orders handed down for two other sets of matters.
These involved charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, fail to appear on bail, assault police and destroy or damage property.
