A Wodonga green space's dairy farm past has been commemorated through the restoration of a 19th century well.
Clyde Cameron Reserve Landcare Group held a ceremony and morning tea to mark the completion of a four-year project.
Once a small hole in the ground uncovered by a group member in 2019 after heavy rains, the well is now a bricked feature with interpretative signage, surrounded by paving and grasses.
It sits on land previously held by dairy farmers Frederick and Julianna Heckendorf, who had travelled overland from South Australia and arrived in Wodonga in 1869.
The Heckendorfs' granddaughter Alma Boyes acquired 400 acres (162 hectares) when the family property was sold in 1939 and her son Les and his wife Nancy continued the dairy and cattle farm until the Albury Wodonga Development Corporation acquired their land in 1973.
Mr Boyes thanked everybody who worked to restore the well, which had played an important role in his family's history.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They came across this country and what they wanted was good dirt and the possibility of water," he told the gathering.
"The creek was there but it wasn't permanent hence the three wells were dug and it became a complete farm."
Clyde Cameron Reserve Landcare Group co-ordinator Janette Reynoldson said two of the wells had been filled in during the construction of the Clyde Cameron Trade Union Training College, later the Murray Valley hospital.
The restored well is now part of parkland popular with walkers and bike riders that supports a diverse range of plants and animals.
"There have also been several sightings of echidnas, platypus and the occasional kangaroo," Mrs Reynoldson said.
"Les and Nancy and their family can be reassured this piece of land where their dairy cattle once grazed is enjoyed by locals, and the well reminds us of a time period gone by."
Landcare group member Vance Wheeler thanked Wodonga Council, particularly the parks and gardens crew, and all the volunteers who had contributed to the research and restoration, as well as Mr and Mrs Boyes for their historical family information.
"When we found this well it was interesting, but it became a whole lot more meaningful when we understood the background behind it," Mr Wheeler said.
"It's just incredible how prominent this area is to a lot of local residents.
"When we've been working here it's amazing how many people have walked past and said 'oh yeah, I remember as a kid we used to come down here with a bucket and we'd get the milk'."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.