A Lavington man must abide by a night-time curfew for intimidating his ex-partner after she let him stay when their relationship ended.
The curfew will be in place for the next three months under a seven-month intensive corrections order imposed on Justin William Butler in Albury Local Court.
Butler, 27, previously pleaded guilty to intimidation, as well as possessing a prohibited drug for which he was fined $620.
The intimidation occurred at her home on March 20 about 5.50pm when she tried to grab her things and leave after an argument based on her offering him money to move out.
Butler replied: "So, it's either take your money or (I'll) f---ing kill myself then?"
He stood in front of her and said "you're not allowed to leave, you're not leaving without me," so out of fear she stayed.
The court heard previously that was Butler and the victim had been sharing a Lavington home from November, with the woman ending the relationship in late January.
Butler moved out into a motel then returned purely as a housemate.
"After this, the accused's behaviour has become increasingly aggressive towards the victim, with yelling, screaming and name calling," police said.
"The accused did not allow the victim to contact her friends and kept constant surveillance on the victim, often at times not allowing (her) to leave the house unless he is with her."
