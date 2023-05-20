O&M should be applauded for thinking outside the goalsquare

There's a famous quote attributed to Henry Ford, founder of the famous motor company, that "if you always do what you always did, you'll always get what you always got".
That's why the idea raised on the back page of Saturday's Border Mail - to take interleague to the MCG - is worth exploring.
It's been done before, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with one of the most recent examples being when the Ovens and Murray took on the Eastern League at the MCG, in a curtain raiser to the 2000 Ansett Cup final.
With Geelong and Essendon's "Country Festival" now an annual part of the AFL fixture, O and M and GV officials have the perfect platform to play a curtain-raiser.
The league is firmly in the minds of AFL clubs and their recruiters, with Joe Richards (Wangaratta to Collingwood) and Kaelan Bradtke (Corowa-Rutherglen to Richmond) being plucked straight from the O and M to the top level.
There can be no doubt that, amongst the current generation of players, interleague doesn't hold the same value as it once did and, often, supporters of clubs use the weekend off as opportunity to do something outside of football.
So, would the carrot of playing on the hallowed turf of the MCG be enough to entice the league's best players to take part?
One suspects it would.
If the opportunity to showcase our great league on the biggest stage of all is available, Kane Arendarcikas should jump at it.
While we're talking AFL, at the same time as the O and M and GV went head to head, the Western Bulldogs were hosting Adelaide at Ballarat's Mars Stadium.
If Ballarat can host home and away AFL matches, why can't Lavington, or Wangaratta?
GWS gets two men and a dog to its home matches in Western Sydney but it could get a crowd of 12,000-plus if it played St Kilda at Lavington on a Sunday afternoon.
Let's compare that to what they get at Giants Stadium this weekend.
The AFL could learn a thing or two from the NRL, which takes matches for premiership points to places like Wagga and Dubbo.
All it would take is a bit of "Ford" thinking.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail editor
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.