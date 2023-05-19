Toby Pargeter has described how a greater sense of responsibility helped him fall back in love with football at Howlong.
Pargeter, who plays his 150th senior game for the Spiders against CDHBU on Saturday, was part of the 2010 premiership side as a teenager but drifted away from the game after two years playing in Melbourne.
The 30-year-old tested himself with Glen Orden in the Western Region Football League before crossing to Maribyrnong Park in the Essendon District Football League.
"But it wasn't home," Pargeter admitted.
"It was just different for me down there.
"So I probably lost a little bit of love for footy through that period and that's why, when I came back (to Howlong), I didn't jump straight into footy.
"But since I've been assistant coach with Dave (Miles) and now Macca (Matt McDonald), that love for footy has come back at my home club.
"I didn't buy in during those years before the pandemic but when they got Dave on board to be coach and he asked me to be assistant, I bought in a lot more then.
"I've enjoyed that role massively.
"It's a lot of work, there's no doubt about that, but there's a lot of reward in it.
"You have the hard days but also the really good ones as well."
The good days are outweighing the hard ones at the moment with Howlong expected to go deep into finals this season. A signal of their intent came in round one when the Spiders came within a kick of toppling Osborne on their home patch.
"It's where we want to be as a club, back at the top end playing finals on a regular basis and competing," Pargeter said.
"We didn't bottom-out completely but we were down there for a bit, so to get back to where we think we should be as a club is a pretty big achievement.
"I will look back, when we're finished, and remember that myself, Clint Brunnenmeyer, Dave and Macca, along with the committee, were able to take the club from out of finals to a position where we're now in finals and we think we can match it with Holbrook and Osborne."
The Pargeter name is syonymous with Howlong so this milestone is significant.
"It means the world to me," Pargeter said.
"I grew up out of Howlong, it was my junior club and I started playing all my senior footy there under Marc Almond.
"I still enjoy it but I don't know if I'll be getting a kick for much longer!
"I'll go until the coach is knocking on the door, saying 'I think you've had enough, mate.'"
