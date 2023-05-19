Diesel tanker crashes off the side of Murray Valley Highway at Huon

A truck driver has narrowly escaped serious injury after crashing a fuel tanker at Huon.
Emergency crews were called to the Murray Valley Highway, halfway between Huon and Tallangatta, about 10.30am on Friday.
The westbound tanker was loaded with about 7000 litres of diesel and crashed off the side of the road.
The truck hit smaller trees, but narrowly missed hitting large gum trees.
The female driver, 40, escaped injury but was being assessed by paramedics on Friday morning.
Sergeant Tim Mooney said the Euroa woman had made a fuel delivery at Tallangatta and was returning when the crash occurred.
"She's very lucky," he said.
"About two metres to the right and she would have impacted with a large gum tree.
"The truck also could have gone to the other side of the road and we'd be dealing with something completely different right now.
"So very lucky."
The driver appears to be in shock.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The impact damaged empty sections of the diesel tank, avoiding a major fuel spill.
The Environment Protection Agency has not been required.
The owner of the truck is heading to the scene to help clear the vehicle, which is likely to take several hours.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.