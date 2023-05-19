There would be worse places to fall sick or injure yourself this season than around Albury United.
A significant number of the club's female players work or study in the medical sector - so it's fair to say you'd be in good hands.
But the work/sport balance isn't an easy one to strike especially when you take night shifts into account.
"I'm from ED so coming from the intensity of night duty, trying to switch off, go to sleep and then wake back up for a soccer game before going back to sleep for another night duty is pretty challenging," Lauren Easton said.
"I've been doing it for 12 years but there are still some games I feel dazed and confused and a bit all over the shop."
Molly Goldsworthy, who works in Wodonga's sub-acute department, also has university studies to factor in.
"The juggle between sport and work is pretty difficult but I'm surrounded by a good team, who are really flexible, and my team-mates and coaches are super understanding," she said.
Goldsworthy and team-mate Ruby Leslie will go for breakfast together before a game if their shifts finish at the same time.
"My hours change from week to week so it's a crazy environment," Leslie said.
"I've been nursing for three years and it's definitely not easy but I make soccer my outlet."
Medical student Senara Kulatunga, meanwhile, is in town getting experience at the Albury and Wodonga hospitals.
"Soccer's always been part of my life since I was small but uni definitely took away from that," she said.
"It's super important to keep up to date with your own body's health before taking care of others and coming back to soccer with United has been a great outlet to de-stress and enjoy exercise again."
Georgina Pearsall works as a pharmacist, meanwhile.
"We are closed on a Sunday so I can always make games," Pearsall said.
"The trickiest part for me is when we have unscheduled games at night or on Saturdays.
"You can't open the pharmacy without a pharmacist so if nobody can cover me, I can't play."
United captain Allanah Seary is in her fourth year studying occupational therapy and has to travel from a placement in Yarrawonga.
"A lot of girls and women work in the healthcare industry and play sport and coming straight into an 11.20am game after a night shift can be very tiring," Seary said.
"Playing on two hours' sleep is insane so I know the commitment is there!"
"These girls were all on the frontline during the pandemic so it's nice they can enjoy sport again after a couple of years," United coach Tracey Dalitz added.
