The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Meet the Albury United players juggling healthcare jobs with their sport

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
May 19 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury United players Senara Kulatunga, Georgina Pearsall, Ruby Leslie, Allanah Seary, Lauren Easton and Molly Goldsworthy.
Albury United players Senara Kulatunga, Georgina Pearsall, Ruby Leslie, Allanah Seary, Lauren Easton and Molly Goldsworthy.

There would be worse places to fall sick or injure yourself this season than around Albury United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.