CLASSROOMS across Australia will soon be abuzz, thanks to a new online education hub partly devised in the North East.
The new Centre for Bee Education, which is a collaboration between Wheen Bee Foundation and Bee School by Beechworth Honey, provides learning resources and tools ready to roll out into the classroom.
Wheen Bee Foundation chief executive Fiona Chambers said it was critical that children understood the importance of bees in the environment.
"Kids are fascinated by bugs," she said.
"At our live hive demonstrations, we have seen how much children already know about bees and how excited they are to learn more.
"The Centre for Bee Education will broaden their existing knowledge, providing students with a scientific framework to build a deep understanding of bees and pollination."
Wheen Bee Foundation is Australia's premier not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the importance of bees in food security, biodiversity and ecosystem health.
Beechworth Honey co-founder and director Jodie Goldsworthy said creating the interactive Bee School was a natural progression for the business, with a beekeeping tradition spanning four generations.
"As a former teacher I understand the importance of investing in education; it is vital to teach young people about the issues facing bees and the planet so they are more likely to take action when they are older," she said.
Through the Centre for Bee Education, teachers and students can access the learning resources, information sheets and lesson plans.
All Bee Education Learning Kits and resources are linked to the Australian Curriculum and the Victorian Curriculum.
The materials have been developed by the Bee School's staff of board-registered teachers, including Bee School Lead Teachers Amelia Bourke and Olivia Jacobs.
The first unit will be available in June.
