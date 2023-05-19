SHANNON Hore brought up his 200th club game for Wahgunyah last week and the loyal backman hopes there'll be plenty more.
Hore, who is just 25, debuted at eight, celebrated a flag in the under-14s in 2012 and has played finals for the under-17s and reserves.
One year he knocked out about 40 games playing both thirds and reserves, and in 2023 is enduring a rough trot with the club in the seniors.
"It all goes around. This year has been quite a big improvement on where we were last year," he said.
"It could definitely be better, but it's only up from here.
"We're working on it really well, and I'm excited for what next year brings and the rest of this year."
Hore is known for his positive attitude on and off the field and said, despite results, the club was a fun place to be.
"The last two years, even though it doesn't show it on the scoreboard, the social stuff and the off-field stuff has been absolutely brilliant," he said.
"We gotta thank all the boys who have come along to help us out (to play).
"And with every event we've got lots of numbers, lots of people there."
Hore, who lives in Rutherglen, was last week appointed co-captain with Zach Lea and was looking forward to Saturday's derby against the Cats.
"The big rivalry. I always look forward to it; I never want to miss out on a game against them boys," he said.
"We're a bit of a chance; not easy, but we all need to come to play.
"With heads on and ready to play, we might actually impress ourselves."
