CRICKET Albury-Wodonga's wild ride of bushfires, COVID and floods has ended in glory with the association declared Australia's finest.
The gong was announced by Cricket Australia this week and comes after a season where CAW hosted a blind carnival, an indigenous carnival, a second XI Shield match, various championships and a BBL game on New Year's Eve.
CAW also navigated widespread flooding at the start of the season, with bye-clubs hosting drenched-clubs to get the season underway.
The massive association - which stretches north-south from Mount Beauty to Lockhart and from Corowa to Eskdale - is led by long-time chairman Michael Erdeljac.
"We have a very good board, we also work closely with our clubs and councils, so everyone knows what we are doing," Erdeljac said.
"It's nice to be recognised for some of the work you do."
When the rainclouds appear on a Friday or Saturday, or the mercury rises towards 40, board members are hands-on to solve problems and field calls with Erdeljac.
Steve Bennett at Hume, Ash Sutherland at District, John McMillan and Naughton at Provincial and Nichols for juniors.
Naughton is also the man behind CAW's social media information while another key role is the PlayHQ cricket programming led by Nichols.
While the award is nice, the chairman just wants a normal season.
"I am looking forward to the season where we lose one game to rain and one game to heat," Erdeljac said.
"Imagine having a season where everything worked - I wouldn't know what to do!"
