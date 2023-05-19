THE Steamers hope the return of two playmakers will "straighten" their backline as they try to resurrect their season at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Tully MacPherson (hamstring) and Blake Le Cornu (concussion) will slot into the fly-half and inside-centre positions against Tumut.
MacPherson has missed a majority of the season and will be key to snapping a four-game losing streak.
"Hopefully, those two will straighten things up in our backline," coach James Kora said.
"They both looked quite good (on Thursday) night, giving directions and talking.
"Hopefully they can stay together."
The coach said he will give the Albury-Wodonga side a chance against the fourth-placed mountain men.
"Especially being at home. The guys played real well last week but they just made silly mistakes at silly times," he said.
"The other team just capitalised on us; we dropped the ball and they pounced on it."
The game at Murrayfield kicks off at 3.15pm.
