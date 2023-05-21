Bright green shirts filled Oddies Creek Park for the annual Walk for Autism on Saturday, May 20.
Albury's Aspect Riverina School hosted the walk to raise much-needed funds for its daily requirements.
Children carried balloons, with plenty of pets coming along for the walk.
Aspect principal Jane Carrington said she hoped people left with more "awareness and joy".
Campaigner leader Janice Clarkson said the event was much more than a fundraiser.
"It is also about addressing the lack of understanding in our community about what autism means and how we can help to support those on the autism spectrum," she said.
"The overwhelming mission of our 2023 Walk for Autism is to create a world where no one on the autism spectrum is left behind.
"It is up to all of us to create a more inclusive environment for adults and children on the autism spectrum."
Ms Clarkson said the event was also to show "support and celebrate, educate and increase understanding in the Riverina district".
