Albury park on the river a scene of celebration for the annual Walk for Autism

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:54am, first published 10:00am
Hunderds of people turned out for the Walk for Autism despite the colder weather that hit the Border at the weekend. Pictures by James Wiltshire.
Bright green shirts filled Oddies Creek Park for the annual Walk for Autism on Saturday, May 20.

