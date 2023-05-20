Ms O'Grady asserts that "residents have to cross the river for almost everything" and that we have very little shopping to attract people.
As the chief executive officer of Business Wodonga, I strongly dispute this assertion.
The only good thing that came about from the COVID-19 border closures was that many of the Wodonga population became aware that most products and services can be obtained in Wodonga and that there are very few things that cannot be acquired within Wodonga.
Wodonga has department stores, hardware, chemists, pet stores, specialist clothing retailers, hair dressers, beauty salons, furniture and electrical retailers.
Wodonga is not now Struggle Town, rather a vibrant and growing city of which we should all be proud.
Ms O'Grady, should you have any difficulty sourcing various shopping lines, we will be happy to take your call at the Business Wodonga office and point you in one more direction as to where you can shop for and purchase "almost everything".
IN OTHER NEWS:
The federal government has set aside literally millions of dollars to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people during the upcoming referendum. Why? Well, just like the same sex marriage debate, when you invite every Australian to vote on matters directly impacting a minority group, the loudest voices are usually the most divisive and cause the most harm for the minority group in question. The Albanese government knows this, hence the funding allocation.
And yet Mr Dutton's right hand woman and deputy leader of the Liberal Party, our very own Sussan Ley MP, continues to use her influential platform to oppose the Voice to Parliament, while accusing Mr Albanese of conducting a divisive debate. How ... divisive. Surely this must be a "vanity project" of her own? Being a seasoned politician, she would know you can't change the constitution without a referendum. And yet she and Mr Dutton say they support "constitutional recognition". Who are they trying to fool?
Why? Because the result of the referendum will either confirm or deny our collective respect for the Indigenous ancestors of the country we all call home. Do they deserve to be heard?
The answer should be a resounding yes. Anything less will require more than a few million dollars.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.