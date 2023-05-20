And yet Mr Dutton's right hand woman and deputy leader of the Liberal Party, our very own Sussan Ley MP, continues to use her influential platform to oppose the Voice to Parliament, while accusing Mr Albanese of conducting a divisive debate. How ... divisive. Surely this must be a "vanity project" of her own? Being a seasoned politician, she would know you can't change the constitution without a referendum. And yet she and Mr Dutton say they support "constitutional recognition". Who are they trying to fool?

