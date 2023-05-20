The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Business chief 'strongly disputes' Wodonga lacks shopping

By Letters to the Editor
May 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Wodonga's Graham Jenkin has defended his city's shopping options in a letter to the editor. Picture by Mark Jesser
Business Wodonga's Graham Jenkin has defended his city's shopping options in a letter to the editor. Picture by Mark Jesser

Our city is vibrant and growing

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.