Ricky Williams jailed for 18 years for murder at Everton caravan park

A man who stabbed his ex-partner to death at a North East caravan park has been jailed for at least 18 years, with a court told he never called Triple-0 or assisted the victim after the stabbing.
Ricky John Williams murdered Carmen Niklaus at the Everton Caravan and Tourist Park on December 6, 2021, with the Supreme Court on Friday told he stabbed her once, told her he wouldn't hurt her, then stabbed her twice more.
Niklaus, 40, had cried out "please don't hurt me" during the ordeal.
Williams, who inflicted the three knife blows to her chest and abdomen, was on Friday ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years, with a 24-year maximum.
He put his actions down to frustrations with their relationship.
They had previously been in a relationship, and were seeing each other on and off.
Rather than try to help after the attack, Williams called his son and a case worker.
He told his son Ms Niklaus was on his floor and he would be going away for a long time.
The court heard he never called Triple-0.
Justice John Champion told the Wangaratta Supreme Court his offending had to be strongly denounced.
He noted he would be a much older man when he is released from jail.
Williams has been in custody since the incident and has served 529 days on remand.
