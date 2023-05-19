The Border Mail
Ricky Williams jailed for 18 years for murder at Everton caravan park

By Wangaratta Court
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:38pm
Ricky John Williams.
A man who stabbed his ex-partner to death at a North East caravan park has been jailed for at least 18 years, with a court told he never called Triple-0 or assisted the victim after the stabbing.

