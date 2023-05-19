Superannuation, flexible childcare and the juggle many women face around careers and families featured at a forum convened by Farrer MP Sussan Ley.
"I am not going to hear about the challenges women are facing, or the aspirations and choices they want, by sitting in Canberra," Ms Ley said.
"We heard some really good suggestions around supporting women who are over 55.
"Because we know that whether they're starting a small business, or concerned about their superannuation balance, or have recently faced family breakdown, that's a really tough time."
Representatives from the National Council of Women, Business and Professional Women NSW, Women's Network Australia, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Business Council of Australia took part in Thursday's roundtable.
Opposition spokesperson for early childhood education and youth Angie Bell said the event had been "very warmly received" and canvassed building flexibility and choice into the early childhood education system for families.
"Also, we talked about small business and entrepreneurialism," she said.
"We're listening to the policy ideas and taking that forward."
The MPs undertook to explore options related to financial literacy and financial products for women.
"Women who come from a place of disadvantage or find themselves starting a small business honestly have no one in the financial sector, it feels like, that's there to support them," Ms Ley said.
"My party needs to listen to as many women as possible to inform our new policies and ideas.
"As we saw in last week's budget, the new government has its own ideas on how to help women, which appeared to be a number of welfare measures badged as women's policy.
"I welcome some of those announcements, but the views I am listening to come from all walks of life.
"And the message is; they want someone who listens and understands their story, and a strong voice which backs in their goals and choices."
