Farrer MP Sussan Ley hosts women's economic security roundtable

By Federal Politics
May 19 2023 - 5:30pm
Sussan Ley leads the discussion. "When the aspirations and enterprise of Australian women are supported, all Australians benefit," she says. Picture supplied
Superannuation, flexible childcare and the juggle many women face around careers and families featured at a forum convened by Farrer MP Sussan Ley.

