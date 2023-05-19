The Border Mail
Jedd Longmire and Jesse Hart to bolster side as Bushrangers host Dragons

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 4:43pm
Corowa's Jedd Longmire returns after playing five of Collingwood VFL's first seven.
Corowa's Jedd Longmire returns after playing five of Collingwood VFL's first seven.

THE Murray Bushrangers will be bolstered by the return of Collingwood VFL recruit Jedd Longmire and Lavington Panther Jesse Hart as the side kits up for the first time in a month.

