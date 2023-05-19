THE Murray Bushrangers will be bolstered by the return of Collingwood VFL recruit Jedd Longmire and Lavington Panther Jesse Hart as the side kits up for the first time in a month.
Longmire has played five of the first seven games for the Pies' VFL side and Bushies coach Mark Brown said he'd be a big inclusion.
"We're keen (to have Jedd back) not just from a playing perspective but his onfield leadership will be really welcome as well," he said.
"He's been added to the VFL leadership squad which is really reflective of how good he is around the group.
"He'll strengthen up our mids and play a bit forward."
Hart returns from an ankle injury while Connor O'Sullivan and Darcy Wilson will be fresh off representing the All-Australian Academy at Marvel Stadium last week.
The squad enjoyed a week off after round four but have been training the last three.
"We off-legged them for a bit, built up steadily and the last two sessions have been rock solid," Brown said.
The game against Sandringham Dragons kicks off at Norm Minns Oval at 1pm on Saturday.
