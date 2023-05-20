OPEN NETBALL: Ovens & Murray 36-39 Goulburn Valley League
The Ovens and Murray's wait for interleague netball success goes on after the Goulburn Valley again proved too strong at Albury Sportsground on Saturday.
Chasing a first win against their neighbours since 2017, the O and M started slowly and trailed by nine goals at one stage before storming back in the second half.
It was 29-29 at three-quarter-time and the home side got their noses in front early in the fourth but they couldn't hold on as the GVL shot seven of the last 11 goals to win a thrilling contest by three.
"I'm disappointed but proud of the way we fought back into it," O and M coach Rhiannon Harris said.
"Giving a team like the Goulburn Valley a nine-goal lead isn't ideal but credit to the girls, they rallied around each.
"We had our opportunities but couldn't quite nail them.
"The defensive pressure across the court from the GV forced those turnovers and the positives were that we were right in it and were one goal up at one point.
"We just couldn't quite nail back those last couple of goals in the dying minutes."
The O and M footballers are chasing a third straight win in this fixture, having taken the spoils in 2017 and 2022, The GVL last beat them in 2010 and here's coach Damian Sexton explaining why he believes the team he's picked can get the job done again.
Meanwhile, rising stars from both competitions will get the chance to shine in today's underage matches. On the netball court, 15-year-old Lily McKimmie has earned herself a place in the O and M 17-and-under side having committed to play for a club an hour-and-a-half's drive from her home town of Corryong. We love your passion, Lily!
In the open netball, the GVL has had the upper hand in recent encounters, with the O and M chasing a first victory over their fierce rival since 2017.
Some disappointing news from the netball courts, where North Albury coach Emily Browne has been ruled out by a knee injury. Browne, the triple Toni Wilson medallist, has also been unwell this week. The Ovens and Murray had pre-empted this, however, by drafting Myrtleford's Saige Broz into the squad.
Welcome to the Albury Sportsground and thanks for joining our coverage of the 2023 interleague showdown between the Ovens and Murray and the Goulburn Valley League.
Here are the timings for the day before we get stuck into the action:
12.00 - U18 football
12.15 - Open netball
13.45 - 17/U netball
14.10 - Senior football
The ground looks in terrific nick although we are expecting some rain later in the day.
Leigh Williams captains the O and M this afternoon and this is what Yarrawonga's prolific goal-kicker had to say when we caught up with him during the week.
