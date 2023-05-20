A man has died after his car, travelling along Murray River Road, around 6pm on Friday May 19, left the road and struck a tree.
Victorian police and ambulances attended the crash at Talgarno but the driver died at the scene.
Police are investigating the crash but urged anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
