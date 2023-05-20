The Border Mail
A fatal crash in Talgarno on Friday evening kills a male driver

By Sophie Else
Updated May 20 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
Investigators have been told the car left the road and crashed into a tree.
A man has died after his car, travelling along Murray River Road, around 6pm on Friday May 19, left the road and struck a tree.

