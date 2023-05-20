A quiet weekend in the Border real estate market saw one property in Ettamogah passed in, although "a good crowd of people" showed up.
The five-bedroom, three-living room house, anticipated to be valued at around the million-dollar mark, boasted an array of qualities.
The Liverpool Avenue property was "worth every penny" with a mix of modern luxury and expansive living.
Stean Nicholls auctioneer Nicholas Clark said the property was nestled "in the heart" of Ettamogah Rise Estate and "tastefully" sat on a 1507 square metre block.
"It has awesome shedding and a great sized block with a pool," Mr Clark said.
"There's been some interest, but it's subject to people's finance.
"The reason behind the weekend being a little bit quieter could be from a shortage of houses on the market."
Other features of the house included a gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage space and stone benchtops, a butler's pantry, a large outdoor area, landscaped gardens and an in-ground pool.
There was also a parents' retreat, children's game room and theatre room, "making it for the perfect space for the whole family".
