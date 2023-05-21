The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Students' work is set to be showcased through upcoming exhibition tn Wodonga

SE
By Sophie Else
May 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wiradjuri woman Sarah Harrison was passionate about portraying women in her photography in last year's program. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Wiradjuri woman Sarah Harrison was passionate about portraying women in her photography in last year's program. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Capturing the stories of those who walk among us with a tale or two to tell, stories of pain, resilience and rich history will be showcased later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.