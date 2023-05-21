Capturing the stories of those who walk among us with a tale or two to tell, stories of pain, resilience and rich history will be showcased later this year.
That will be as part of Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service photography students' exhibition.
I'm very proud," Ms Wright said.
The skills gained through the 15-week program inspired most to continue their passions in for photography.
An array of subjects on the theme of "storytelling" will be featured in photographs created by students from the health service.
"No matter what theme it is we can bring it back to storytelling, and that means this year we will be capturing elders that are respected within community," Ms Wright said.
She said it was fitting especially coming up to National Reconciliation Week.
"Our elders want it to be a more intimate setting this year so to capture them through the lends is what the students aim to do," she said.
Students will be showcasing their works at the Eddie Kneebone Gallery at Wodonga TAFE on July 7, when people come through and check out their work.
Ms Wright said nine students had kick-started the program, which was "empowering to see".
"There is a lot of different ages then what we've had in previous years and they've expressed why they want to be a part of the group this year," she said.
"And the theme is important to them, but we also think it's important for the students to learn from our elders.
"And it's great for the elders to share their knowledge as well as storytelling, so that it can be passed on to their kids.
"Our elders aren't going to be here forever."
Fellow health service employee Teisha Maksymow-McGuinness said running programs such as the photography group was a "crucial part and element when closing the gap".
"The work Brittany does and others in the community will help that," she said.
