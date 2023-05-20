FOOTBALL
Ovens and Murray 13.14 (92) def Goulburn Valley 13.7 (85)
NETBALL
Ovens and Murray 36 lost to Goulburn Valley 39
Rutherglen 18.21 (129) def Wahgunyah 6.11 (47)
ROUND SIX
Osborne 20.13 (133) def RWW Giants 5.7 (37)
Bill. Crows 19.13 (127) def Magpies 0.3 (3)
Jindera 15.11 (101) def Culcairn 6.11 (47)
Holbrook 18.16 (124) def Henty 4.11 (35)
Howlong 16.11 (107) def CDHBU 6.9 (5)
Brock-Burrum 13.7 (85) def Lockhart 9.13 (67)
ROUND FOUR
Cudgewa 14.11 (95) def Tumbarumba 7.5 (47)
Corryong 10.7 (67) lost to Bullioh 12.13 (85)
