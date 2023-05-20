The Border Mail
A rampant Howlong belts a lacklustre CDHBU by 10 goals

By Brent Godde
Updated May 20 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 7:45pm
Howlong's Todd McNamara fires off a handball against CDHBU at Howlong on Saturday. The home side won 62 points. Picture by James Wiltshire
Howlong's Todd McNamara fires off a handball against CDHBU at Howlong on Saturday. The home side won 62 points. Picture by James Wiltshire

Howlong ensured CDHBU's undefeated start to the season came to a screeching halt after it handed the merged identity a 10-goal reality check at Howlong on Saturday.

