Howlong is taking a cautious approach with star midfielder Ben Baker who is carrying a knee complaint.
Baker returned last week against Billabong Crows after missing a fortnight with the issue.
But the Spiders opted not to risk their captain against CDHBU on the weekend.
Co-coach Matt McDonald revealed Baker had pulled up a bit sore after playing against the Crows.
"Ben was a bit sore this week and is going to get another MRI on his knee," McDonald said.
"It's a long season, so we want to make sure he is right when he comes back.
"The good thing from a team perspective is Ben may have missed three matches but we still have been able to win without him.
"I think that is the good thing this year, we are not relying on Ben or Hamish Clark.
"We rely more on our system, so guys come in and play their role.
"We proved that today with Ben, Sasha Newnham and Peter Hancock missing."
