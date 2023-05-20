Riley Bice was named best on ground after his match-turning contribution late in Saturday's game.
Bice received the umpires' votes for the AFL Victoria award, the Albury player having been pushed forward with the O and M staring down the barrel of a home defeat.
With the game on a knife-edge and the GV League up by 15 points, Bice kicked two crucial goals and laid on another as the hosts came from behind to snatch a dramatic win.
Bice took a strong mark just outside the goal square for his first before latching onto a superb delivery from Brodie Filo and making no mistake with his left foot.
"He's a quality player," coach Damian Sexton said.
"Riley Bice is as good a player as there is in the comp; he's electric, exciting and if he wants to, he can have a future at higher levels.
"He's just an unassuming type of player, he turns up and does his job."
