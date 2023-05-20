The Ovens and Murray's ability to win without a single Wangaratta player in the side was not lost on coach Damian Sexton.
Sexton spoke with Ben Reid before naming his squad and was told no Magpies players would be available for selection in the wake of the league's decision to strip Wangaratta of its 2022 premiership for breaching the salary cap.
Seven of the eight other clubs were represented among the 22 picked to face the Goulburn Valley, with five from Albury, four each from Yarrawonga, Wangaratta Rovers and Lavington, three from Wodonga and one each from Myrtleford and North Albury.
Sexton spoke after the game about the importance of having the individuals who really wanted to play out on the field.
"Ben Reid and Wangaratta Magpies, last year, were unbelievably supportive," Sexton said.
"Yes, they've got what they're doing now and that's fine, I respect that, but gee, they had some ripping players.
"To win this without those key backs he had...
"It's given these other boys opportunities.
"Some of the older players don't want to play, that's fine, but we had our best side playing today.
"That's what it was, our best side.
"They are the current and they are the future; that's what the Ovens and Murray and all the clubs have got to understand.
"Charlie Morrison down back and Lucas Conlan were enormous and Julian Hayes played a very good game across half-back.
"Jessy Wilson played very well down back and he missed out last year, as did Lucas Conlan, the back six was good, so the evolution of the side and being a part of it and being part of the squad is fantastic."
