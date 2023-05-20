Interleague football and netball is here to stay.
That was the verdict of Ovens and Murray chairman David Sinclair after a pulsating day of action at the Albury Sportsground.
The O and M netballers fought back from nine goals down to lead the GV League before going down 39-36.
And it was a similar story on the football field, where the Goulburn Valley trailed by 34 points at quarter-time but surged back to lead by 15 points early in the last.
It needed two late goals from Matt Casey and Dylan Stone to snatch victory for the Ovens and Murray, who also tasted victory in the underage football and netball.
A crowd of 1252 turned up to watch the drama unfold.
"It was an incredible day," Sinclair said.
"This is what interleague football is all about.
"For us to be 34 points up at quarter-time, it looked like the game was heading one way so massive credit to the GVL for the way they turned it around.
"To get 15 points in front in the last quarter and for our guys to then get the momentum back and get their noses in front, it's one of the best games of footy I have seen.
"It's great for interleague footy and for both competitions.
"The scenes at the end give you an insight into what it does mean to the players.
"The GVL could have turned their toes up at quarter-time and thought 'this is all too hard' and it looked like it was heading for a 10 or 12-goal win to the O and M but to their credit, it just shows you the fighting spirit in that competition that they fought their way back.
"I would love to have seen a bigger crowd here than we got but I can tell you the people who were here saw an awesome game of football and they were incredibly engaged by the time we got to the finish line."
But does the concept have a future beyond 2023?
"I'd love to see interleague back to where it was, whether that be the ranking system or whatever, but I don't think that'll happen," Sinclair said.
"But while there is a trophy for us to play for against the GVL, we'll do everything we can to continue to organise interleague against them.
"It's great for us to be able to give the players a platform to play at this level.
"There's no doubt this football goes up a level in both skill and intensity.
"I think our counterparts in the GVL do share our appetite for interleague.
"The GV have always been extremely passionate about their interleague football.
"If we walk away from today and it was a 10 or 12-goal to the O and M, maybe they'd be thinking twice about it but the way the game panned out was an incredible shot in the arm for interleague football.
"I'm sure it'll increase their appetite for more in 2024.
"We're very keen to come back over to the GV region next year and put the Ash Wilson Trophy up for grabs again."
GVL chairman Jacqui Hudgson also addressed the topic during the post-match presentation.
"Being part of an interleague side is something super important," she said.
"Being a past interleague player myself, I know the camaraderie and the mates I've got out of playing netball against O and M.
"As a league, we want this tradition to continue and we hope you'll come back over our way next year.
"We hope that today's fantastic senior football game and the open netball brings players back who haven't played today, that they have a desire to put their hand up to represent not only the GV but also the O and M.
"We can't wait to see you this time next year."
Ovens and Murray senior coach Damian Sexton would love to see interleague continue, whether that means continuing to play the games locally or take them down the highway to Melbourne.
"If you're a country kid in a country environment, to be able to play that higher league during the year, it's basically a grand final and that's what it was today," Sexton said.
"The intensity was grand final pace.
"It's a grand final in May so to be able to play that and see how you are, it's fantastic.
"It would be fantastic for the players (to go to Melbourne) because they're representing all the volunteers at their own local clubs and it would be fantastic for the status of both competitions."
