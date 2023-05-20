Coach Rhiannon Harris was left with mixed feelings after the Ovens and Murray's three-goal defeat to the GVL on Saturday.
The O and M looked like rabbits in the headlights early and were soon 5-0 down while goalkeeper Hannah Symes was also forced off the court with a bloodied nose.
But a personnel change at quarter-time, with Symes' Yarrawonga team-mate Maddy Allan replacing Georgia Clark of Wangaratta, helped sparked the home side at Albury Sportsground.
At one stage the margin, which had blown out to nine goals early in the second quarter, was down to three before the GVL went into half-time leading by five.
More changes at the break worked a treat, with Symes back on court, Saige Broz coming into centre and Issy Newton switching to wing-attack.
The O and M outscored their visitors 13-8 to set up a grandstand finish, with the sides level at 29-29 heading into the final break.
Allan, twice, and the outstanding Em Stewart had the hosts in front on three occasions but the GVL are a tough nut to crack and they shot seven of the last 11 goals to open up what this time proved an unassailable lead.
"I'm disappointed but proud of the way we fought back into it," Harris said.
"Giving a team like the Goulburn Valley a nine-goal lead isn't ideal but credit to the girls, they rallied around each other.
"We had our opportunities but couldn't quite nail them.
"The defensive pressure across the court from the GV forced those turnovers and the positives were that we were right in it and were one goal up at one point.
"We just couldn't quite nail back those last couple of goals in the dying minutes."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Allan shot 15 goals at 65 percent accuracy while Stewart went at 71 percent, sinking 17 of her 24 shots.
At the other end, Sheridan Townrow nailed 28 of her 39 shots, while Teal Hocking contributed 11 goals from 17 attempts.
Goulburn Valley goalkeeper Sarah Szczykulski was named best on court.
"Our attackers worked out what their defenders were doing and we changed things up," Harris said.
"We were probably moving in the circle too much and letting them have the opportunities.
"Our feeders were being mindful of the placement of the ball and trying to make sure we were getting a defender out of the way to hit a target better.
"We certainly had our opportunities, we just didn't capitalise on them at the end.
"Everyone played their role and the changes we made worked.
"Em Stewart, in goal attack, really had the pressure on her and she stood up to the occasion today.
"Ellie Cooper, in wing defence, created a lot of turnover ball and Saige Broz came on seamlessly at half-time."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.