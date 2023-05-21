He sat straight and proud in the saddle, the well-worn leather of his reins clutched in one gnarled hand and an Australian flag in the other.
This was an event 80-year-old Terry Moore and his Clydesdale companion Tom Dooley were not going to miss.
One woman travelled from Albany, Western Australia and borrowed a horse to join the parade.
On a cold and bleak day, against the backdrop of 200 mounted horses, the jangle of bits and spurs and occasional soft whinny, Sandy The War Horse was finally given a hero's homecoming.
An estimated crowd of 2000 people packed into Tallangatta's town square on Saturday for the unveiling of the life-size bronze statue in Triangle Park.
The statue that honours him will serve as a lasting tribute to the brave horses and soldiers who served this country during times of war.
"Have we ever witnessed anything like this before in Tallangatta? I don't think so," he said.
"Thankyou to everyone involved in bringing Sandy The War Horse home."
Sculptor Brett "Mon" Garling described how he had spent the past two months doing 100-hour weeks to ensure the statue was finished in time.
He said it was an honour to work on a project "that gets me right in the heart".
"If we don't hang on to our values and our heritage then it's lost," he said.
"This statue is a legacy to every animal that served in a war in Australia and I'm flabbergasted by the crowd that's turned up."
Long-time Sandy advocate and author Elaine Brogan (the inaugural Friends of Sandy president) said this day would be remembered with pride.
"The horse from Tallangatta, the horse that represents the horses of war, the horse we pay homage to today - Sandy," she said.
Ms Brogan asked those gathered to take a moment to reflect on our horses as she recited a passage from her book, Minus His Head and Hooves:
"Imagine for a moment mud over the horses' knees, sometimes up to their bellies, wet and cold for months at a time.
"Buried in a quagmire to such an extent it was a case of being humane to destroy them as it was near impossible to extricate them without using three or more other animals.
"And imagine a mule, a little mule carrying ammunition slipping into a shell hole, sinking in stagnant mud full of corpses, blood and the acrid odour of cordite.
"Before he could be pulled from this terrible predicament, relief impossible, a kindly bullet ended his troubles just before his head sank below the stinking mud.
"The prolonged heat of the desert, the burning sand all day, the freezing cold at night, it all took their toll on man and beast.
"The heat was so oppressive, the horses were so thirsty, their tongues swollen, struggling to breathe after days without water.
"All the time during the conflicts, being constantly under shell fire from the enemy ... the soldiers said there was nothing more distressing than to see and hear the horses scream pitifully in agony.
"War doesn't choose who lives or who will die."
Tuesday, May 23 marks 100 years since Sandy The War Horse was put humanely to sleep at Maribyrnong.
Sandy's head and three hooves are in the Australian War Memorial while his fourth hoof is located in a museum in Western Australia.
But on Saturday, the only horse out of 130,000 to make it back to Australian shores from World War I, had finally returned home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.