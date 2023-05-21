Wodonga councillors will reconvene on May 22 to discuss the final points of the May council meeting after it was adjourned last week.
A host of lengthy discussions on a massive agenda drew the meeting out to more than three-and-a-half hours.
Deliberations over the 2023-24 draft budget lasted more than an hour alone last week, as a new motion was put forward by deputy mayor Libby Hall to adopt a two per cent rate rise, instead of the recommended 3.5 per cent, and remove three pathway traineeship positions and reduce chief executive Matthew Hyde's consultancy expenditure to make up the difference.
The council had a 4-3 vote in favour of establishing a finance and budget delegated committee, with all of its members to be councillors.
Mayor Ron Mildren, councillors Hall, Danny Chamberlain and Olga Quilty voted in favour of the motion, with councillors Kev Poulton, Graeme Simpfendorfer and Danny Lowe against.
"I look forward to seeing the report that comes up and shows the evidence as to why this is more effective and efficient because we know there's views around the room and with councillors around delegated committees," Cr Simpfendorfer said.
Cr Hall didn't believe there would be any extra costs, but felt having committee meetings open to the public would make them more transparent.
Councillors also resolved to not fund any further expenditure on the Wodonga racecourse grandstand, other than to make it safe or demolish it.
It was voted 5-2 that the council sought consent from the Victorian government to make a decision on whether to demolish it or not.
The meeting was paused after the 18th report for determination and a motion to continue for a further 30 minutes had lapsed.
One extension of the meeting was agreed upon at 9.12pm, but after the second was not approved it was adjourned at 9.43pm. To be discussed is the council's recreation facility development and maintenance policy and a review of the instruments of delegation.
