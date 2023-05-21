Hunter facing firearms charges after being caught in Upper Murray

Police have caught an illegal hunter as officers target firearms and wildlife offences in the North East.
A 62-year-old was found hunting at Shelley on May 12 following complaints from the public.
He was found by police and interviewed and will face court at a later date for firearms offences.
The incident came as police from Tallangatta, Corryong and Mitta run Operation Velvet in a bid to stamp out illegal deer shooting.
"Police will be focused on access and egress routes to known hunting areas and checking compliance in relation to firearms, wildlife and traffic offences for all vehicles suspected of hunting in those areas," Sergeant Tim Mooney said.
"This is a community safety issue and police will provide an agile and visible response with a zero tolerance policy."
The operation runs until August.
