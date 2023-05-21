If you were wondering why more than 20 men in formal wear were riding motorbikes in the middle of Albury and Wodonga on May 21, the event has done its job.
It wasn't a wedding party but rather the Border's first Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, to raise funds and awareness for men's health.
The global event, open to smaller capacity classic and vintage motorcycles, made its Border debut in less than ideal conditions as rain and cool weather changed the route, which was planned to incorporate Lake Hume, at the last minute.
Riders set off from Wodonga's Junction Square and made their way down High Street, before the convoy headed across the Lincoln Causeway and along Dean Street in Albury.
The Thirsty Devil Brewery in South Albury played host to the riders in the afternoon to close out the event.
"For something that was pretty last minute, this has been organised in 19 days, to get to today with 34 registered riders and just under $5000 raised, is amazing," organiser Kim Blanza said.
"We did a lap of High Street in Wodonga and turned a few heads there, which was really awesome. There was people with cameras, which we did not expect.
"Going down Dean Street, there's a lot of cafes and a lot of people were standing up and having a look. That's what we're all about, creating the awareness.
"It's not a big wedding, we were all dressed up dapper for a reason. The idea is just to make sure people know about it.
"We take a lot of pride in our machines and our motorcycles and we service them accordingly, so why don't we do that to ourselves? The best thing is to have a conversation and that's where it starts for me.
"With a response like this, next year is only going to be bigger."
Colin Roper was among the participants and managed to raise more than $500 in the less than a week to donate to the cause.
"It's about men's health and us older guys tend to neglect our health," he said.
"I'm no youngster any more and I've got a few aches and pains, so it's good to have that awareness about it.
"It was a great day and the weather didn't dampen the spirit."
Mr Roper rode on his 2009 Suzuki Bandit 1250.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
