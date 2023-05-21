CUDGEWA forwards Nick Brockley and Adam Prior were held to their lowest output of the season but the Blues were still far too strong for reigning premier Tumbarumba on Saturday.
Brockley (four goals) and Prior (one) were relatively subdued after combined tallies of 14, 11 and 14 in the first three rounds.
But it was midfielder Craig Lieschke, in his second season at the Blues, who stole the limelight with a high possession and three-goal game in the 14.11 (95) to 7.5 (47) win.
"He took control of the game through the middle and anytime he finds a lot of the footy he's going to be damaging," Blues' coach Drew Cameron said.
The pick of Lieschke's goals was from 40m out and close to the boundary after evading four Roos.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Meanwhile, recruit Jason Bartel made a successful return for the Blues after missing the last two rounds with a rib injury.
Bartel won about 40 disposals and kicked a goal from a forward flank.
In the other game, Bullioh defeated winless Corryong 12.13 (85) to 10.7 (67).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.