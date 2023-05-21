Man punched and kicked love rival in former partner's Wodonga home

A man accused of attacking his former partner and her new boyfriend in the woman's home will stand trial.
The man allegedly entered the victim's Marshall Street house in Wodonga on September 12 last year and punched her new partner up to four times and kicked him in the head when he fell.
The Wodonga court heard the man lost consciousness.
The male victim told the court his head hit a baby gate.
"I only felt one punch and then me head bounced off the baby gate, that's all I remember," he said, noting that he didn't like talking about the ordeal.
He fled when he regained consciousness.
The accused man allegedly put his hand around his former partner's neck.
He had to be forced from the home by his parents.
The court heard the incident was witnessed by the accused man's children, who were at the home with their mother.
"Next time you won't be so lucky ----," he allegedly messaged one of the victims following the incident.
The accused man was arrested the following morning.
"It was her little boy toy that I was going to hurt," he told a bail justice after being charged, adding "I should have punched the ---- more than once".
He became enraged with the bail justice, with five police needed to take him to the ground and subdue him.
The man faces charges including trespassing with intent to assault, recklessly causing injury, making threats to kill and persistently breaching an intervention order.
He was ordered to stand trial and will face the County Court on June 7.
