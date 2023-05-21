The Border Mail
Abseiler rescued after breaking arm descending down 300 metre waterfall

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 21 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:14pm
An injured abseiler has been hospitalised following a lengthy rescue operation.

