Abseiler rescued after breaking arm descending down 300 metre waterfall

An injured abseiler has been hospitalised following a lengthy rescue operation.
The man broke his arm in the Lake Cobbler region on Saturday while abseiling down a 300 metre waterfall.
He injured himself near the ground, with an emergency beacon activated.
The man was with a group of other abseilers, with a large number of police officers, paramedics, SES members and firefighters assisting.
The group had to hike out of the area for nine hours before the man was taken to hospital.
Police said the group were well prepared with food and water.
An officer said the incident showed the importance of having an emergency position indicating device, which allows people to be pinpointed by rescuers.
