A tree planted more than 50 years ago at an Albury church has been replaced by the same species to create another generation of memories for parishioners.
The May 21 service at St David's Uniting Church finished with the blessing of a new cedar tree in its front garden on the corner of Olive and Wilson streets.
Reverend Beth Bear said it was nice to be involved in a special moment for the church.
"Trees last a long time, a lot longer than a minister," she said.
"We've got a little gardening group, which is one of groups in our church that make sure that this site is a place where people can sense the presence of God and serve the community together.
"There was a cedar there for a very long time. One of our parishioners remembers it being planted back in the 1970s.
"It stood and witnessed so much over the years.
"It's in the background of people's wedding photos and baptism photos and it was there when people gathered for funerals and for our services on a Sunday morning.
"That tree saw a lot and died last year and that's not who we are. We're not a community that's dead, we're a community that's alive, so it was time to plant a new one that can witness the next generation.
"It's nice to think of all the people who are going to be there to see this tree.
"At Christmas time we'll pop some lights on it. It's not the end of who we are, it's just the start."
Rev Bear said it was a lengthy process to remove the old tree and prepare the soil ready for the new addition.
"It's important it's protected as well. We had big winds today, so we'll need to look after it," she said.
Bill Anderson, a member of the church's gardening group responsible for the planting of the tree, said it was a decision between a magnolia or another cedar, but the latter won out.
"It's an evergreen tree," he said.
"As the tree grows, we won't need to do much to it. If you let them sit, after they've got past the transplantation phase, they'll grow like a normal tree.
"We put it in on Tuesday (May 16) and some others put in the star pickets and the watering hole."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
