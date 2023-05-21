The Border Mail
St David's Uniting Church Albury welcomes new cedar tree with blessing

By Beau Greenway
May 21 2023 - 6:30pm
Bill Davidson, Jan Gouma, Reverend Beth Bear and Bill Anderson standing beside the new cedar tree outside St David's Uniting Church in Albury on May 21. Picture by James Wiltshire
A tree planted more than 50 years ago at an Albury church has been replaced by the same species to create another generation of memories for parishioners.

