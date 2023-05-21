HOWLONG have moved to third on the ladder after proving too strong for 2023 surprise packets CDHBU on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Sam Way and mid-court player Liv Baker were Howlong's best as the home side emerged from a tight first-quarter to win 64-37.
The Spiders are now 4-2 and have dropped games only to last year's grand finalists, a 15-goal loss to Osborne in round one and a two-goal thriller against Jindera a fortnight ago.
"We've only dropped those two and I am happy with how things are going at the moment," said coach Jess Pargeter, who is sidelined this year as she awaits the birth of her first child.
The Spiders have a new attack this year with Corowa-Rutherglen pair Jess Lane and Chloe Senior joining the club as well as another attacker, Nicola Lane.
Baker has also progressed up through the lower grades and Pargeter said the new-look side was combining well yet still improving.
"It's always good to have those hard games in the first few rounds because it shows you where you are at and where you need to improve on," she said.
"I thought we were actually really good against Jindera, even though we let it slip at the end I thought that was a very good game.
"But I definitely think there is still a lot of improvement to come, which is exciting."
Senior and Nicola Lane shared in the bulk of the goals but Way was the Spiders' best as she curtailed CDBHU premiership shooter Rosie Dye.
Baker provided the drive through the mid-court as the home side opened up a 16-goal lead at the final break.
"Sam did a good job creating turnover and putting pressure on that pass into the circle while Liv brings a lot of drive and enthusiasm on the court as well," Pargeter said.
"But they definitely all contributed.
"By the end I was pretty happy with the result."
The result saw CDHBU slip one spot to fourth but they are still a game clear of the chasers.
Elsewhere on the ladder, reigning premier Osborne remains undefeated while 2022 runners-up Jindera sits a game clear in second after going down by five against the Tigers last week.
This week, Osborne won 72-23 over RWW Giants while Jindera accounted for Culcairn 65-41.
In other games, Billabong Crows had their third win of the year with a big 50-27 result over Murray Magpies at home.
Holbrook hosted winless Henty, the Hoppers posting a 53-22 victory.
And the BB Saints secured their first points of the year with a 38-29 win over Lockhart.
