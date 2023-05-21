Cobram's next generation stepped up to be counted in a crucial 3-0 win away to Melrose on Sunday.
The sides began the weekend level on points but a fifth straight win for the Roar means they and Albury United have moved clear of the chasing pack after 10 rounds.
Vince Iannucci was missing key personnel at Melrose Park but was delighted with the highly-rated teenagers who took their opportunity to shine in Division 1.
Jake Kalz, 16, started alongside 15-year-olds Reuben Haley and Toby Wane, while Ted Thomas came off the bench in the second half at just 14 years of age.
"We are blessed," Iannucci said.
"Jake played in the U16 grand final last year and he's busting a gut at every training session, so he's earned it.
"We've got another one coming back, Tommy Corso, who was a gun last year, I couldn't drop him.
"George Wiles is coming through and Riley Denny's not far away; you could name just about anyone in that under-16 side.
"In about five years, whoever coaches this side could go and put their feet up and not say anything.
"I'm telling you, wait and see!"
Melrose boasted the league's meanest defence coming into this game but their backline was breached twice in the space of four minutes midway through the first half.
Kieran O'Donnell forced a sprawling save from Josh Fluss and Martin Louchet followed in for the rebound, before O'Donnell sent Wane through to double the lead with a smart finish.
It should have been 3-0 when the impressive Louchet beat two defenders to find himself one-on-one with Fluss, only to plant his low shot wide of the far post.
Melrose were guilty of over-playing in the final third and while they dominated possession and territory after half-time, Cobram were able to soak up the pressure.
Nathan Thomas, deputising in goal, pulled off good saves to deny Etienne Gisubizo, Kade Rixon and Sam Graetz as the home side started to realise it wasn't going to be their day.
The final nail in the coffin arrived nine minutes from time, O'Donnell's left-wing cross not cleared and Jackson Temarkon pouncing inside the six-yard box.
"Melrose have improved out of sight and this was a massive game for us," Iannucci said.
"It wasn't pretty but we haven't quite got the personnel to play the way we want so we've had to change our direction a little bit."
United remain top after they outclassed Boomers to earn a 5-1 win at Glen Park.
Goals from Ryan Luty, Caleb Martin, Jordy Hore and Sajan Mahji effectively had the game won by half-time before Hore doubled his tally on the hour mark.
Noah Sredojevic registered a consolation for Boomers, who lost Andrew Grove to injury.
