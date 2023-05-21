The Border Mail
Melrose 0 Cobram 3: Roar schoolboys help secure a crucial away win

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 21 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 7:30pm
Cobram's next generation stepped up to be counted in a crucial 3-0 win away to Melrose on Sunday.

