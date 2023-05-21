THE Murray Bushrangers have produced their best four-quarter performance with a 16-point win over second-placed Sandringham Dragons in Wangaratta on Saturday.
A handful of late goals flattered the Dragons, as the Bushrangers ran out 11.11 (77) to 7.9 (51) winners at Norm Minns Oval.
Harry Hewitt, Josh Murphy and Phoenix Gothard were all dangerous in attack while Corowa's Jedd Longmire did the grunt work in the middle and Connor O'Sullivan was a star in defence.
"It was our most complete performance of the year," Bushies coach Mark Brown said.
Bright's Hewitt (three goals) was a standout, moved from a midfield position to half-forward after recent good performances in that position with the Wangaratta Magpies.
"He didn't have a lot of the footy which is often the case at half-forward but his ability to finish was the difference," Brown said.
"He had a couple of really nice finishes on the run. He was really devastating."
North Albury's Murphy finished with two and could have had more while Albury's Gothard was dangerous with two of this own.
Corowa's Jedd Longmire, coming of a VFL pre-season and five games with the Collingwood reserves, was one of the Bushies' best while key defender Connor O'Sullivan was impassable.
Fresh off a good showing in the All-Australian side against Carlton's VFL side, Albury's O'Sullivan reeled in multiple intercepts.
"I thought he really stamped his class," Brown said.
