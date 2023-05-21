The Border Mail
Trent Castles boots nine goals for Jindera in 54-point win over Culcairn

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 22 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
Trent Castles has now kicked 18 goals in three games for Jindera since returning to the club from Mangoplah Cookardinia United Eastlakes Goannas. Picture by Mark Jesser
Trent Castles has now kicked 18 goals in three games for Jindera since returning to the club from Mangoplah Cookardinia United Eastlakes Goannas. Picture by Mark Jesser

Trent Castles stepped up another notch on Saturday when he kicked nine goals in Jindera's win over Culcairn.

