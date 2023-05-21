Trent Castles stepped up another notch on Saturday when he kicked nine goals in Jindera's win over Culcairn.
The returning Bulldog had booted three in his first game back against Howlong in round four before doubling that to snare half a dozen against undefeated leaders Osborne.
And the Lions had no answer to Castles on the weekend as Andrew Wilson's side eased home by 15.11 (101) to 6.11 (47) at Jindera.
"He was up and about and there's a bit of a story behind that as well," ruckman Ben Dower laughed.
"There were 10-15 minutes to go in the last quarter and I hadn't really got near it all day.
"He goes 'do you want a goal?' and I said 'yeah, I'd love one.'
"He cleared out of the 50, took a mark on the 50m line and kicked it to me but the umpire paid a 50 to Trent.
"I don't know what it was for, so he got a free-kick right in the goal square.
"He reckons I followed him from the 50m mark to the goal square and got the handball off him and cost him a bag of 10!"
Castles' return to the kennel could prove to be a game-change for Jindera.
"He's very good and opposition players know how good he is because, more often than not, he's double-teamed or triple-teamed.
"He's not just beating one bloke, he's beating two or three.
"He's had a good career himself so he knows what it's all about by now."
Jindera are sixth on the ladder with a 3-3 record.
"We probably only played two quarters again on Saturday," Dower admitted.
"As 'Willo' keeps telling us, we need to get that four-quarter performance."
