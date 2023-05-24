All you people can't you see, can't you see, how your love's affecting our reality?

Noon, Cellar Bar, Bourke Street: It's raining, so the lovely Aleksandra has moved our Cellar Bar al fresco booking and put us pretty much in Grossi Florentino heartland. We enjoy the Cellar Bar tasting menu (nine dishes of cured meats, croquettes, pasta and tiramisu) with hatted restaurant ambience. Cheerful staff look after our two 12-year-olds, who order authentic pasta and juice off the menu. This iconic Italian Melbourne experience never disappoints nor fails to welcome you like family.

