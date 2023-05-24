The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Material Girl | Wake up to the benefits of the intergenerational getaway

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All you people can't you see, can't you see, how your love's affecting our reality?
All you people can't you see, can't you see, how your love's affecting our reality?

STAYING in Melbourne CBD recently, I woke up to a bunch of hot air balloons drifting across the sky just outside my hotel window.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.