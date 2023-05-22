HENTY Golf Course marked 100 years on Saturday with 75 people turning out for a dinner to celebrate the milestone.
The 18-hole course is considered one of the best sand-green layouts in the Riverina.
The course, which receives a good bulk of its finances from the bar run at the Henty Field Days, was moved from near the railway when the Paech family made available the land in 1923.
Albury's Stuart Davidson explained its history while Robert Armstrong, Ellen Pratt, Peter Forke, Peter Skeers and Colin Barrett were all honoured for their contributions to the course.
"It was a wonderful presentation that produced so much historical information," treasurer Janet Beverley said.
The lovingly-maintained course is used regularly with a ladies' competition every Thursday and a men's tournament on Saturdays, as well as other annual events.
Golfers have to clear three dams while navigating wildlife and admiring birdlife.
