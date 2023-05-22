The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Community gathers to celebrate 100th year of Henty Golf Course

JC
By John Conroy
May 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honourees Robert Armstrong, Peter Skeers, Alison Schuster, June Bahr, Peter Forck and Colin Barrett with new signs that will placed around the course.
Honourees Robert Armstrong, Peter Skeers, Alison Schuster, June Bahr, Peter Forck and Colin Barrett with new signs that will placed around the course.

HENTY Golf Course marked 100 years on Saturday with 75 people turning out for a dinner to celebrate the milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.