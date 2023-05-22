THE Border's female football league has put up a good showing in its interleague debut, with both the open and under-18 representative sides progressing - but sadly, being defeated - in the finals of Sunday's three-way carnival.
In the fixture at Mooroopna, which saw two 20-minute periods per game, the open side defeated Northern Country but lost to Central Victoria by seven points in the round-robin phase and by nine points in the decider, 2.5 (17) to 1.2 (8).
The North East Border Female Football League's under-18 side won both round robin matches but, with the shorter turnaround going into the final, ran out of legs to fall 2.1 (13) to 4.4 (28) against Northern Country.
It was the first interleague fixture in the NEBFFL's eight-year history, but women's coach Ken Mansell said there was already talk of next year, and maybe at Lavington Sportsground.
"The players were excited about it and they're already talking about next year," Mansell said.
"Hopefully we can host it next year in Albury and show off our great stadium here; I reckon that'd be fantastic."
Amy Collins took a mark on a slight angle and slotted it through goalpost high and, I can tell you now, when she kicked the goal there was a lot of excitement.- NEBFFL open women's coach Ken Mansell
Lavington Panther Gab Goldsworthy was the standout player for the debutant league while Wangaratta Rover Amy Collins become the first player to kick a goal in the black and pink when she marked and nailed a set-shot from 30m in game one.
"She took a mark on a slight angle and slotted it through goalpost high and, I can tell you now, when she kicked the goal there was a lot of excitement," Mansell said.
"Gabby was absolutely elite. She has got very good skills and people should be looking at her further abroad."
Rover Frankie Butler was strong in the air at centre-half forward while Panther Jaime Howie was crafty on the wing.
Lavington's Ruby Dein served the team well in the ruck, and enjoyed good support from usual ruck-rover Kasey Marsden, even though the Wodonga Raider was outsized.
Raider Emilee MaPherson provided great run from half-back while Rover Jacinta Findlay was reliable in the self-titled "Jets" midfield.
"I think our ladies surprised them with their tackling. I don't think they had been tacked as ferociously as that," Mansell said.
"That pushed them on the back foot and made them kick around the corner but Central Victoria, their skill level was elite.
"But we made it very hard for them. I couldn't be prouder of them."
Mansell said the two sides had exceeded expectations.
"It shows that the league, even though it hasn't been playing for eons, is actually at a pretty good level," he said.
