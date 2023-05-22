The Border Mail
North East Border league makes it through to final in first interleague competition

JC
By John Conroy
May 22 2023 - 8:30pm
Gabby Goldsworthy was the NEBFFL's best across the three games. The Beechworth-raised players travels from university in Wagga each week to play for the Lavington Panthers. Picture by James Wiltshire
THE Border's female football league has put up a good showing in its interleague debut, with both the open and under-18 representative sides progressing - but sadly, being defeated - in the finals of Sunday's three-way carnival.

