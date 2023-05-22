Young riders on the Border are developing good habits as the first participants of a nationally-recognised cycling program.
Albury-Wodonga is one of 12 locations across the country to welcome AusCycling's Learn to Ride pilot program, aimed to give children more confidence on a bike.
The initiative is targeted at riders aged five to 12 to set them up with vital skills to overcome any challenges they may face while cycling.
Albury Wodonga Cycling Club secretary Karen Mann is confident the program will help to prevent more accidents.
"There's a lot of balance work, on and off the bike. Things about how to brake correctly and braking in a small area," she said.
"We practice what it feels like and how to do it in fun scenarios, so when they have to, it becomes second nature.
"Learning how to ride with one hand on the handlebar and the other hand doing something else is another key skill, should you have to take your hand off the handlebars to indicate to turn.
"It doesn't sound like much, but when you put it in a live situation, it becomes very real."
Ms Mann said riders will also learn how to perform safety checks on their bikes.
"The first thing they do before their session is make sure that their helmets are on correctly and there's a certain procedure and process that we go through," she said.
"They learn how to do basic checks on their bikes before they get on as well. We want them to make sure their brakes are working and there's air in their tyres.
"Some of these kids are only five and they're learning those basic skills, so they know what they're looking out for, and if it's not right, then it's not OK to ride it.
"From a local perspective, it's great to have not only more kids on bikes, but more kids with experience on bikes."
The Learn to Ride program will run weekly during school terms at the Lavington Sports Ground velodrome and is limited to 10 riders per session.
Registrations for term two close on May 31 on the AusCycling website.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
