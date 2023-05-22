The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Cycling Club running national Learn to Ride program

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students Quinn Palmer, 8, Lana Swart, 6, cycling coaches Dave Mann and Stephen Madsen, Alby Palmer, 11, and Finlay Byrne, 7, are enjoying being part of the Border's first Learn to Ride program, designed by AusCycling, at Lavington Sports Ground. Picture by James Wiltshire
Students Quinn Palmer, 8, Lana Swart, 6, cycling coaches Dave Mann and Stephen Madsen, Alby Palmer, 11, and Finlay Byrne, 7, are enjoying being part of the Border's first Learn to Ride program, designed by AusCycling, at Lavington Sports Ground. Picture by James Wiltshire

Young riders on the Border are developing good habits as the first participants of a nationally-recognised cycling program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.