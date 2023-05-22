Walking out with a potential new job is what a Border employment group hopes will happen at its upcoming open day.
Kestrel Recruitment on High Street has joined forces with Mas Experience and Interact to help jobseekers make their next career move.
Kestrel's Chief executive Leeann Rayner said the open day on May 30 held ample opportunities for residents to explore their options and get on-the-spot support, as well as access to vacancies.
"Our organisations are all about creating opportunities and changing lives," she said.
"Kestrel, Mas and Interact have local knowledge and expertise to support jobseekers into employment."
It was hoped the day would create a one-stop shop for people looking for work, "to understand what opportunities are out there right now."
Ms Rayner said it was important for applicants to make valuable connections and tap into the wide range of supports available.
She said anyone who attended would get an instant job interview in the industry of their choice.
"Attendees can find out about apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities, application and interview support, career advice and mentoring," she said.
That was within the context of a rising unemployment rate that now sat at 3.7 per cent.
The open day will be held at 15 High St, Wodonga, with the first session running from 11am to 2pm.
This will involve information sessions on what jobs are available as well as other job-hunt support.
The second season, from 4pm to 7pm, will include a question-and-answer session with agencies.
A barbecue lunch will be provided for all attendees.
For more information phone 1300 337 870 or visit kestrelrecruitment.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.