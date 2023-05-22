The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga employment agencies give more options and information to job seekers

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larissa Rice, Hannah Perry, Scott Dunlop and Jess Klippel are excited to have people of the community come along to look for a new career and hopefully walk away with a new job. Picture by James Wilthire.
Larissa Rice, Hannah Perry, Scott Dunlop and Jess Klippel are excited to have people of the community come along to look for a new career and hopefully walk away with a new job. Picture by James Wilthire.

Walking out with a potential new job is what a Border employment group hopes will happen at its upcoming open day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.