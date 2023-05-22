The proof is, well, in the camping.
The completed upgrade to camping facilities at Albury Showground has already injected more than $750,000 into the economy, showground trust chairman Henk van de Ven said at the official opening on Friday, May 19.
"To say the new facilities have been well received would be an understatement," he said.
"Since November 19, 2022, we have averaged 30 vehicles per night staying here, with some of the busier periods getting upwards of 60 vehicles camped here overnight."
That's 5500 individual campers in six months, Mr van de Ven added, pointing out that the flow-on economic benefits of the new facilities were "massive".
It's been a "long story" (as far back as 2017) to what is laid out now, largely thanks to an injection of $1.2 million from the state government's Regional Stimulus program.
In many respects it was thanks to COVID-19 that the rebuild has come about, according to Mr van de Ven.
And while the pandemic initially put a squeeze on revenue, then "we had to put campers up because they could not go home".
"Our facilities were aged; we had a master plan but no money to implement it," Mr van de Ven said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy "went in to bat for us" and the funding that flowed made both stages of the rebuild possible.
"...It has had a great impact on our community during the design and build stages, and will continue to contribute to our community well into the future."
The upgrade has included the building of two shower and toilet blocks and the conversion of the existing toilet block into a laundry.
On the ground, it's meant new "service pods" for at least 50 of the 70 camping sites available with campers able to hook up to electricity and water with grey water discharge.
Landscaping has also been a key component of the facelift on the back of user feedback to Albury council about the lack of trees and shade.
Mr van de Ven had an extensive thankyou list to all those who had supported the project and helped bring it to life, particularly the hard-working members of the board.
He made particular mention of Boys to the Bush for the work done on the site.
"The place looks the best it has been for a long time, and your contribution to the landscaping has been invaluable," he said.
"To the NSW Department of Corrections, your teams have also made a difference and allowed the Boys to the Bush to have that little bit of focus on the landscaping that we were required to undertake."
The was also an acknowledgement of the support of Albury Council, which provided a $50,000 interest-free loan to cover the shortfall in increased prices for labour and materials for the rebuild period.
"You have been part of this journey for the past six years," he said, adding that the council had provided both guidance and financial assistance, including the "foregone Section 64 and 94 contributions, totaling more than $400,000".
Mr van de Ven said there was still more work to be done to finalise the project, including naming internal roads to allow addresses to be allocated to each camping site.
