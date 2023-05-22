NORTH East MPs hold little hope that the 2023-24 Victorian budget to be delivered on Tuesday May 23 will provide substantial spending in their region.
Member for Benambra Bill Tilley noted the Labor state government was linking COVID spending to its austere budget approach.
"That's rubbish it's their vote-buying spend in Melbourne that has us in this mess," Mr Tilley said.
"Look at the list of billion-dollar current budget blowouts on Melbourne projects - North East Link $13 billion; West Gate Tunnel $4.7 billion, Metro Tunnel $3.36 billion, Level Crossing Removals $3.3 billion and East West Link $1.3 billion.
"A couple of days of those interest payments would fund our upgrades and urgent fixes like the Beechworth Wodonga Road; Chiltern's football and netball change rooms; the extra beds and surgical units for the 3500 people on surgery waiting lists and even a new primary school at Tangambalanga."
Mr Tilley wants $1 million government cash for new rooms at Rutherglen's Barkly Park sporting ground upped.
He is also concerned at a lack of a schedule to fix damage to the Beechworth-Wodonga Road around Wooragee and the Murray Valley Highway east of Tallangatta.
Both have resulted in single lane stretches and the former has forced a detour near Wooragee.
Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy is also pushing for road improvements, pointing to the shoddy state of the Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road and the need to fix a deadly junction on the Murray Valley Highway near Strathmerton.
The latter is the Labuan Road intersection where five people died in a crash in April.
Mr McCurdy said he did not expect lavish spending in the North East but called for funding to maintain everyday needs such as roads.
"I'm not holding out a lot of confidence in getting anything new or shiny but I'll be disappointed if we don't get some money for basic maintenance and infrastructure," Mr MCurdy said.
Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland has wish lists for places across her electorate, including Benalla.
They include a rebuilt stadium and a dialysis service.
"Currently there are no dialysis treatment options in Benalla, meaning people needing medical attention are forced to travel to Wangaratta," Ms Cleeland said.
"Speaking to residents in Benalla, it is obvious there is considerable demand.
"We need to ensure individuals can access important health services close to their homes and support networks.
"Local healthcare workers deserve to have access to the basic funding and resources they need to provide quality care to our communities."
