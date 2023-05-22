Traffic on the Hume Highway in Albury will be slowed for around two weeks for tree trimming work to be carried out.
The bulk of the maintenance will be undertaken from 6am to 6pm between Davey Road and Thurgoona Drive on May 23 and 24, with the remainder completed between 6pm and 6am on weeknights and 4pm to 6am on Saturdays from May 25 to June 5, weather permitting.
"Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists," a Transport for NSW statement read.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions allow an extra five minutes travel time and to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.