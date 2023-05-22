Emily Stewart came off the court disappointed but proud of the Ovens and Murray after their spirited fightback against the GV League.
The Wodonga Raiders player showed her quality and grit at goal-attack, engaging in an almighty battle with GV defenders Sarah Szczykulski and Caitlin McLachlan.
Stewart had Wangaratta's Georgia Clark for company in the circle at the start of the game before Maddy Allan, of Yarrawonga, came on at quarter-time.
The O and M dug deep to lead early in the last quarter before eventually slipping to a 39-36 defeat.
"I'm disappointed because I felt like we came back strongly but still really proud of all the girls," Stewart said.
"We were nine down at one point so to break that bridge was really good.
"We finally figured out our attack end a little bit better, figured out they were doing a zone defence and worked on how to get around that.
"Our defence really killed it with lots of turnovers and tips.
"They were very good, a really tough, physical side but I think we matched up pretty well to them, me and both the shooters.
"The whole game was tough and, honestly, I wasn't looking at the score, I was just trying to get through.
"It felt like it was close the whole time and there was a lot of pressure; it was a really good, hard game."
The O and M claimed a 57-42 win in the 17-and-under netball, with Lily McKimmie shooting 30 goals from 37 attempts while Mia Lavis scored 27 from 33.
Ava Koschitzke was named best on court.
