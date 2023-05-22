The Border Mail
Police hold concerns for missing Lavington teenager Kade Taylor

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:40pm
Kade Taylor went missing on Sunday night.
Police hold serious concerns for the welfare of a Lavington teenager who went missing on Sunday night, May 21.

Local News

