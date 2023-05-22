Kane Corben, 28, was charged by police with driving on the wrong side of the Murray Valley Highway, dangerous driving and pursuit matters.
Corben was one of two men arrested after Friday's chase, with a Kia Rio seized on Clarendon Avenue.
The other man was bailed.
Corben was represented by Chirag Patel on Monday and did not seek bail.
Mr Patel said his client may need Suboxone, which he has previously had a prescription for, while in custody.
The substance is used to treat drug addiction.
He will return to court on June 20.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.